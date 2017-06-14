Aldi to open remodeled Volo store June 22

The Volo Aldi grocery store at 27415 W. Hartigan Road will reopen on Thursday, June 22, company officials announced.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand reopening will take place at 8:25 a.m., followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution, Produce for a Year sweepstakes and product sampling.
The remodeled Volo store is a part of the Batavia-based company's nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan. In total, ALDI intends to remodel 130 stores in the Chicago area by 2020 at an investment of nearly $180 million.
The new ALDI store provides a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. The remodeled store also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.