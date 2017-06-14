Aldi to open remodeled Volo store June 22

The Volo store will reopen Thursday, June 22.

The Volo Aldi grocery store at 27415 W. Hartigan Road will reopen on Thursday, June 22, company officials announced.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand reopening will take place at 8:25 a.m., followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution, Produce for a Year sweepstakes and product sampling.

The remodeled Volo store is a part of the Batavia-based company's nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan. In total, ALDI intends to remodel 130 stores in the Chicago area by 2020 at an investment of nearly $180 million.

The new ALDI store provides a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. The remodeled store also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.