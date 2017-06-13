Breaking News Bar
 
Motorola to be a part of FirstNet first responder network

Business Wire

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions will provide mobile apps, software and services for the FirstNet network as part of its role on the AT&T team selected by the U.S. government to deliver America's first nationwide wireless broadband public safety network.

The FirstNet network will be a nationwide, interoperable network dedicated to first responders. Working with AT&T, Motorola Solutions will help deliver broadband devices and solutions that help allow first responders to quickly access vital information and actionable intelligence that enable faster decisions, enhance situational awareness and achieve better outcomes.

"We're proud to further strengthen our relationship with AT&T and continue our unique role supporting the delivery of FirstNet services to public safety entities," said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products & Services, Motorola Solutions. "We'll work hand-in-hand with AT&T and first responders to help provide a new generation of voice, data and messaging capabilities for U.S. public safety. Our solutions can help customers transform their communications into improved safety for Americans and for first responders."

Motorola Solutions' LEX F10 device, designed specifically for public safety, has been certified for the AT&T LTE network. The company will also deliver a suite of mobile apps, such as mapping and messaging, built specifically for the unique needs of public safety. The suite will work virtually seamlessly between the FirstNet network and land mobile radio networks (LMR) as well as other software and services that support and enable the new FirstNet communications capabilities.

"Public safety is looking for advanced, interoperable communications and collaboration capabilities," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president-FirstNet, AT&T Global Public Sector. "Working with Motorola Solutions and other key team members, we will help deliver broadband-enabled devices and apps that will be certified for use by public safety seeking FirstNet services."

