Sears Hometown 'refreshes' downstate store

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Sears Hometown Stores said it has 'refreshed' its sore in downstate Carmi and will hold a grand reopening celebration this weekend.

Located at 1704 W. Main St. in Carmi, the store's refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes. In the new store design, appliances occupy more than half of the sales floor and include more brands with an improved presentation. The store's appliances are also focused on innovative and value-added products from LG, GE, Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Samsung and Kenmore.

The new floor plan also includes the ability to showcase complete kitchen packages through the addition of three kitchen vignettes. This allows stores to display an entire four-piece kitchen from multiple brands in a small amount of floor space, making it easier for customers to choose products. Another new feature that simplifies the buying process is a designated laundry innovation area, showcasing multiple brands and innovations that lets customers easily explore the differences between the various product lines.

"Our local customers can still expect the same low prices they've come to know but with a modern approach," said Chris Jackson, a district manager of Sears Hometown Stores in Illinois. "Every 'America's Appliance Experts' store has been retrofitted to better serve the needs of our customers. Plus, our specially certified sales team in Carmi is ready to help customers and guide them to our interactive touch-screen kiosks to search a wide range of products or to experience our improved kitchen vignettes and laundry innovation areas."

As part of the refresh, the Sears Hometown Store in Carmi provides comprehensive training to store associates, including brand specific selling certification. The brand certified sales associates help ensure customers find the best product for their needs at the best possible price.

The Carmi location is part of a systemwide refresh of all Sears Hometown Store locations. The Company began updating units in 2015 and now has more than 635 "America's Appliance Experts" locations across the United States. T