Mead Johnson gets final OK for sale to Reckitt Benckiser

GLENVIEW -- Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. has received final regulatory for its sale to U.K.-based Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, the company announced Monday.

The transaction is expected to close June 15.

The company announced in February that it will be acquired by Reckitt Benckiser Group in a $16.6 billion deal. Approximately 70 percent of shareholders favored the transaction, with 97 percent of all shares voted being Shareholders of Reckitt Benckiser also approved the acquisition.

The merger of the two companies will bring the maker of Enfamil and Nutramigen baby formula into RB as a separate division. RB is a global manufacturer of consumer goods, including brands ranging from Lysol cleaner to Air Wick air freshener and Scholl foot care products. The firm said adding Mead Johnson brands to its portfolio will help boost sagging sales in other areas.