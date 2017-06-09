WT Cafe adds home delivery

NAPERVILLE -- WT Café, which provides healthy lunch options for schools, is introducing home meal deliveries in Naperville.

WT Café will now serve Chicago's western suburbs with customized, made-from-scratch, ready to be heated and eaten family meals, delivered to customers' homes. Meals can be ordered online, even same day until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The business will continue to serve a diverse group of private and public schools' lunch programs, as well as fundraising programs in the western suburbs.

WT Café of Naperville is a locally owned by Matt and Mimi Tolkin. The business helps children and families become life long lovers of wholesome, quality food.

WT Café's mission is "to make fresh, nutritious and exciting foods available to every child, everywhere."

For more information, visit wtcafe.com/naperville or wtcage.com/homedelivery or call (630) 785-8495.