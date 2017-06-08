Breaking News Bar
 
NFL legend Manning joins Riddell as advisor

  • Riddell announced former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be a strategic business partner with the company.

    Photo courtesy of Riddell

 
Business Wire

ROSEMONT -- Sports helmet and equipment maker Riddell said legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will join the company as a strategic adviser to the business.

Manning will also be Riddell's first brand ambassador supporting the football community.

Manning's new role will encompass contributions in product development, community and charitable initiatives, internal programming, and special projects directed by Riddell executive leadership.

One of football's most renowned players and advocates, Manning will partner with Riddell to amplify the brand's contributions in protective equipment innovation and highlight its grass-roots initiatives like Smarter Football, which enhances the football experience for those associated with the game.

"Peyton Manning is synonymous with football. His contributions on and off the field help advance the sport, and benefit athletes at all levels," said Dan Arment, President and CEO of Riddell and BRG Sports. "We are honored that Manning joined Riddell as a business adviser and brand ambassador as we work together to lead the sport of football to a stronger future."

Manning's association with Riddell began years ago when he wore the brand's helmets and shoulder pads throughout his career. The future Hall-of-Famer was also one of the first NFL players to wear the Riddell Revolution, which transformed the development of today's football helmets with its research-based design. Manning also selected the popular Riddell SpeedFlex helmet for his final NFL season, concluding in a Super Bowl 50 championship.

Manning's business acumen and strong connection to the game make him an ideal partner to work with Riddell in its ongoing commitment to product development and good for the game initiatives.

