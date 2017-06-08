Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/8/2017 3:42 PM

Amazon unveils Romeoville facility, could hire about 8,000 workers in Illinois by next year

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, observes product distribution movement with Amazon Romeoville General Manager Victor Davis, center, during a tour of the 750,000-square-foot warehouse. At left is Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Amazon has recently opened several new warehouses and fulfillment centers around the area similar to the one in Romeoville, above, which is over 750,000-square-feet with more than 1,000 employees.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, talks with Amazon Romeoville General Manager Victor Davis, right, during a tour of the 750,000-square-foot warehouse. At left is Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Romeoville Mayor John Noak talks about jobs thanks to Amazon's opening of several new warehouses and fulfillment centers around the area. More than 1,000 workers staff the Romeoville location.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner talks about how the area needs businesses like the new Amazon Romeoville fulfillment center, which employs about 1,000 people.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner talks about how the area needs businesses like the new Amazon Romeoville fulfillment center, which employs over 1,000 people. Amazon will employ more than 8,000 associates in Illinois at its fulfillment centers in Illinois by the end of 2018.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, shakes hands with security personnel as he leaves the Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville following a grand opening and tour.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Amazon has been opening several new warehouses and fulfillment centers, like the one in Romeoville, above. Amazon has five fulfillment centers in Illinois, with four additional fulfillment centers coming to Monee and Aurora later this year.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Amazon has recently opened several new warehouses and fulfillment centers around the area similar to the one in Romeoville, above, which is over 750,000 square feet with more than 1,000 employees.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Gov. Bruce Rauner, Romeoville Mayor John Noak and others who helped lure Amazon to Illinois, gathered Thursday to get a look inside the e-commerce giant's new fulfillment center in Romeoville.

The Romeoville facility is one of nine that will employ more than 8,000 workers in Illinois by next year. Two are operating in Joliet, one in Edwardsville, near St. Louis, and others are under construction in Monee and Aurora, which will open later this year. It also has Amazon Fresh, a new online grocery shopping business that opened a facility in Wood Dale and leases another in Waukegan.

The need for speedier delivery to consumers prompted Amazon to choose these sites in Illinois. As consumers shift more toward online shopping, the need for speed is what drives Amazon. With available land in the southwest suburbs and the Joliet region, Amazon has been able to build new distribution centers where taxes are lower and an eager workforce is available.

"We have a long-term future here in Illinois," said Victor Davis, general manager of the Romeoville facility.

Thousands of packages are shipping daily to consumers from the Romeoville facility. The site opened last September and already has about 1,000 workers picking, packing and shipping products, such as TVs and even kayaks.

The facility also specially designs boxes for odd-shaped products to ensure their safe arrive to a consumer's home, Davis said.

While congratulating Amazon on selecting Illinois for its facilities, Rauner also pushed for a balanced budget so more such companies will find Illinois attractive and build here.

"We should be kicking tails here," Rauner said about attracting more businesses. "But we're not because regulations and property taxes are just too high."

While Rauner lauded Amazon for moving into Joliet and Romeoville without state tax incentives, the company did accept such deals for other facilities. Amazon said last December it would build two distribution centers in Aurora, with the help of a $12.9 million incentive package from the state. It promised to add about 1,000 full-time jobs within 10 years.

Asked later about getting the General Assembly to pass a budget, which would pay university and other educational institutions what they need to educate a workforce, Rauner said he may seek a special session soon.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said that Amazon was eager to get its Romeoville facility running quickly and many worked double shifts to make that possible.

"This facility did not get any incentives from the state or from us," Noak said. "But sometimes just meeting the special needs of a company is just as important. Making decisions and moving quickly makes this possible."

