Aldi to open renovated Elgin store

  • Aldi plans to open its renovated store in Elgin next week.

    Courtesy of Aldi

  • Aldi plans to remodel more than 1,300 stores in the U.S.

    Courtesy of Aldi

 
Daily Herald Report

Aldi will reopen its renovated Elgin store on Wednesday, June 14.

The Elgin store at 215 S. Randall Road is part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. In February, Aldi announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores across the country, with nearly $180 million dedicated to enhancing more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

The store will tout a new look with more spacious aisles and checkout lanes, bright colors, high ceilings and more natural lighting, the Batavia company said.

The official grand reopening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand reopening at 8:25 a.m. on June 14. That will be followed by golden ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution, produce for a year sweepstakes and product sampling.

