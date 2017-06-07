Video technology & video walls used in array of offices

The technology in use starts with a concept of being able to present data in a way that captures an audience attention.

Video technology is being used in all areas of the workplace. In classrooms video touch-screen monitors are fast replacing the old projectors and older touch solutions because new technology creates a learning environment that students can adapt to easily.

In law offices technology allows a legal team to collaborate and present their case using vivid pictures and video with exceptional sound. Travel agencies use this technology to give their customers a true experience of their destination using touch-screen technology and video. All offices can benefit by using video conferencing, digital whiteboard technology, and the ability to use industry standard services such as GotoMeeting and Skype.

However video technology is not only for inside the office. Solutions are available that exhibit data in a big ways. Video wall solutions are created using multiple monitors that talk to each other and can display video, pictures, and sound in larger than life format.

