Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 6/7/2017 12:03 PM

Video technology & video walls used in array of offices

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Aspira Schools, above, and Ispen Manufacturing offer examples of striking video displays.

    Aspira Schools, above, and Ispen Manufacturing offer examples of striking video displays.

  • Ispen Manufacturing

    Ispen Manufacturing

 

The technology in use starts with a concept of being able to present data in a way that captures an audience attention.

Video technology is being used in all areas of the workplace. In classrooms video touch-screen monitors are fast replacing the old projectors and older touch solutions because new technology creates a learning environment that students can adapt to easily.

In law offices technology allows a legal team to collaborate and present their case using vivid pictures and video with exceptional sound. Travel agencies use this technology to give their customers a true experience of their destination using touch-screen technology and video. All offices can benefit by using video conferencing, digital whiteboard technology, and the ability to use industry standard services such as GotoMeeting and Skype.

However video technology is not only for inside the office. Solutions are available that exhibit data in a big ways. Video wall solutions are created using multiple monitors that talk to each other and can display video, pictures, and sound in larger than life format.

Des Plaines Office Equipment handles all types of video technology projects. www.dpoe.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account