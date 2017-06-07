Fishman Public Relations completes Worldcom peer review

NORTHBROOK -- Fishman Public Relations, a PR and content marketing agency in the franchising industry, recently passed the Worldcom Public Relations Group's peer review of its service delivery, business and agency management process.

The Worldcom Peer Review is the communications industry's most comprehensive peer review process to ensure partners satisfy the Group's measurement criteria for overall quality and professionalism. This was the second time the Chicago-based agency underwent the process since earning Worldcom partnership status in 2014. The Peer Review was conducted during a Worldcom annual meeting in Hong Kong.

Fishman PR received strong marks in the three categories evaluated -- strategic approach, client satisfaction and Worldcom partner performance. Fishman PR's Peer Review was judged by a team of the Group's senior agency leaders who evaluate performance metrics, client evaluations, quality control and management standards necessary to properly service local and global clients while also employing best practices in firm management.

"Worldcom is the only global public relations partnership to require its partners to undergo a peer review, and it is a rigorous process," said Todd Lynch, Worldcom's managing director. "We evaluate performance on many criteria, including our Group standards and our profession's standards for social media and measurement. Client feedback is also included so that our Board has a 360-degree view of performance and practices."

Worldcom is the largest partnership of independent public relations firms in the world, with more than 88 firms in 115 major cities on six continents. Fishman Public Relations is the exclusive representative for the Group with a specialty in PR and content marketing for the franchising industry.