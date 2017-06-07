Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/7/2017 8:49 AM

Athletico Physical Therapy opens Manteno location

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

MANTENO --  Athletico Physical Therapy opened a new location at 183 N. Main St. in Manteno, expanding its quality of care throughout the south suburbs of Chicago.

"Having lived in the Peotone and Manteno area for the past 25 years, I know how privileged I am to have the opportunity to serve such a caring community," said Terri Verbeeren, MPT, facility manager of Athletico. "My mission is to support each of my patients in getting back to doing the things they love by stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle."

Services available at Athletico Manteno include physical therapy, work compensation, massage therapy, headache rehabilitation, and complimentary injury screenings.

Athletico Manteno accepts all major insurance plans, offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings

and Saturdays, schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request, provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs, and practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

For more information, contact Athletico Manteno at (815) 261-0044, or visit www.athletico.com/Manteno.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account