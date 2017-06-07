Athletico Physical Therapy opens Manteno location

MANTENO -- Athletico Physical Therapy opened a new location at 183 N. Main St. in Manteno, expanding its quality of care throughout the south suburbs of Chicago.

"Having lived in the Peotone and Manteno area for the past 25 years, I know how privileged I am to have the opportunity to serve such a caring community," said Terri Verbeeren, MPT, facility manager of Athletico. "My mission is to support each of my patients in getting back to doing the things they love by stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle."

Services available at Athletico Manteno include physical therapy, work compensation, massage therapy, headache rehabilitation, and complimentary injury screenings.

Athletico Manteno accepts all major insurance plans, offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings

and Saturdays, schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request, provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs, and practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

For more information, contact Athletico Manteno at (815) 261-0044, or visit www.athletico.com/Manteno.