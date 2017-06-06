Walsh Construction completes Elgin senior lifestyle project

hello

The three-story senior living community contains 64 assisted living units, 32 memory support units and a wide range of amenities

ELGIN -- Walsh Construction has completed construction of The Sheridan at Tyler Creek, a Senior Lifestyle Corp. property that provides care customized to the needs of each resident.

The three-story senior living community contains 64 assisted living units and 32 memory support units. Residents moved in one month ahead of schedule and have access to a wide range of amenities, including a commercial kitchen, dining room, arts and crafts area, media room, salon, fitness center, physical therapy and outdoor landscaped environments.

The Sheridan at Tyler Creek is one of Senior Lifestyle Corp.'s latest Sheridan Collection retirement communities to open along with others in Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas and Florida. Future communities are being developed in Illinois, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan, Utah, Florida and New York.

For nearly a decade, Walsh Construction has partnered with Senior Lifestyle Corp. to deliver senior living communities across Northern Illinois. In addition to Tyler Creek, Walsh has provided recent construction services at The Suites of Autumn Green and The Breakers at Edgewater Beach in Chicago, as well as Prairie Green at Fay's Point in Blue Island.

Walsh Construction is part of The Walsh Group, a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services.