Plumbing Manufacturers International names Stackpole CEO

hello

Plumbing Manufacturers International based in Rolling Meadows has appointed Kerry Stackpole, FASAE, CAE, as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective June 12. Stackpole has spent over two decades leading trade associations in manufacturing, technology and services. His leadership helped grow technology associations from start up into multimillion-dollar entities and established their positions as leading industry organizations.

Most recently, Stackpole served as an advance team leader for the Executive Office of the President, working both domestically and internationally to execute events on behalf of the President and Vice President of the United States. Prior to the White House, he was President and CEO of Printing and Graphics Association mid-Atlantic, crafting the association's award-winning marketing campaign and driving its merger with Printing Industries of Virginia. He has also served as CEO of four other trade associations and as an interim CEO and strategy consultant to professional groups.

Stackpole is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives (FASAE). He holds a Master of Education in Organization and Management Development from Cambridge College.

Stackpole succeeds Barbara C. Higgens, who has led PMI for the past 19 years and who will continue to assist in a consulting capacity during the transition to the new leader.