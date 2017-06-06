Parvez joins AKHAN Semiconductor board

hello

Raja M. Parvez has joined AKHAN Semiconductor's board of directors as an executive technology adviser.

He will work closely with the executive management team out of AKHAN's global headquarters in Gurnee.

Parvez joins AKHAN from his current roles as managing director and venture partner at Energy Foundry and KB Partners, where his focus is on new investment opportunities in semiconductor, advanced materials, optoelectronics, lithium-ion batteries and renewable energy industries.

Prior to this role, he has successfully led public and private corporations in the United States, Asia, Mexico and Israel. Most recently, Parvez was CEO and president of Rubicon Technology, a sapphire crystal growth manufacturer, where he led a successful hands-on turnaround from significant operating losses to sustained profitability and a successful IPO in 18 months. As president of Optigain, a manufacturer of fiber amplifiers for communications systems, he spearheaded operational and strategic initiatives leading to a fivefold increase in revenues. The company was acquired by Furukawa Electric. As COO at CyOptics, Inc., a start up located in Israel, established the infrastructure to manufacture robust optical chip components. He collaborated with others on successful rounds of venture financing and key strategic acquisitions. The company was acquired by Avago Technologies, Inc., (Nasdaq: AVGO). Raja spent sixteen years at Lucent Technologies -- Bell Laboratories, most recently as Consulting Member and Distinguished Member of Technical Staff.

Parvez earned his BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Peshawar and MSs in management science and industrial engineering, both from New York University. He was a Midwest region Finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and received the outstanding CEO of the Year Award from Cross Atlantic Capital Partners.