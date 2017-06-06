Molex honored for quality performance

Business Wire

LISLE, -- Molex earned the 2016 Huawei Devices Excellent Quality Award for its outstanding work in the category of Quality.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a global information and communications technology provider based in Shenzhen, China, gives the award. Molex is the only connector supplier company to earn a prize for quality performance in the 2016 calendar year.

The Excellent Quality Award honors top suppliers that demonstrate standout results in providing reputable products and services to Huawei over the past calendar year. Among the key criteria considered during the nomination process are quality of services, immediate delivery of products, the outstanding quality of deliverables, and top-of-the-line customer service and support. In the past year, Molex delivered outstanding overall performance in each of those areas, a reason the company was selected as a top connector supplier for Huawei Technologies in 2016.

Molex assists Huawei in their production of end-to-end ICT solutions created to give customers a leg up against the competition in the fields of telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. The 2016 award marks the second consecutive year Molex earned an Excellent Quality Award; in seven consecutive quarters, dating back to 2015, Molex has earned an A grade in Huawei's quality score card.

"To win this prestigious award from Huawei is a tremendous honor for Molex," said Murat Dogansoysal, vice president sales, datacom global industry group, Molex. "The Excellent Quality Award represents our commitment and capacity to support the connector supplier needs of a valued customer on a global stage. Molex has a deep history and tradition of quality products, and the company takes great pride in being recognized by Huawei for our ability to uphold those reputations."