Westin Chicago Northwest names new executive chef

ITASCA -- The Westin Chicago Northwest has named Ahmed Azizy its new executive chef.

Azizy brings culinary leadership and expertise to all of the property's on-site dining, including The Marketplace, 400 Park Bistro and Seared.

Azizy has been an executive chef for GF Management, a leading national hotel ownership and management company since 2008. Most recently, he joined Holiday Inn Charlotte -- Center City as executive chef at the on-site restaurant, Caffe Siena.

Previously, Azizy worked for Chicago's Ritz Carlton and The Four Season's hotels along the The Magnificent Mile, where he worked his way up the fine dining corporate ladder. In addition to the hotel industry, he worked as a private chef for a number of Chicago's Gold Coast notables.

As a native of Mohammedia, Morocco, Azizy grew up with very diverse styles of food and cooking. His unique background makes him a visionary in the Culinary Arts world.

Azizy notably worked his way to success after moving to the United States. Following his 1991 graduation from The New England Culinary Institute, Azizy traveled to Nice, France where he went on to win first place in the US Division of the Grand Prix Auguste Escoffier Competition in 1996.

Azizy's resume boasts numerous experiences that make him a more than qualified fit for The Westin Chicago Northwest. His diverse cooking style will be the perfect fit for the new on-site dining options. The hotel is thrilled to welcome Chef Azizy to the Westin Chicago Northwest team.

"We're so excited with all of the recent changes taking place here at The Westin," said Jeremy Schaeffer, general manager of the property. "The new spaces look remarkable, and adding Chef Azizy to the team will only enhance the dining experience for our guests."