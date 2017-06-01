Anthony Rizzo to appear on aluminum foil boxes at Jewel-Osco

Chicago Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo will see his face on more than cereal boxes.
Beginning Monday, June 5, a well known aluminum foil company will rename its product and place a picture of the World Series champ on the box.
The new Rizzo Wrap is being produced by Lake Forest-based Reynolds Consumer Products, parent of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil. He will grace the package of the 75-foot standard-weight rolls of aluminum foil. It will sell for $3.99 at Jewel-Osco stores.
"Over the course of the summer we anticipate shipping more than 2,000 Rizzo Wrap display units to 185 Jewel-Osco locations," said Reynolds Wrap Marketing Director Mike Mazza.
Many thought it was an April Fools joke when Rizzo first announced on April 1 that he would be on the package of aluminum foil rolls. But the real product is now ready for shipping to Jewel-Osco store shelves around the region. Supplies will be limited and on a first-come basis.
A similar sponsorship deal in April 2016 was a success when Rizzo bypassed Wheaties and introduced his own brand of honey nut cereal, called RizzO's. The product quickly sold out at Jewel-Osco stores.
This time, Mazza made a bet with Rizzo during spring training in 2016. Mazza bet that if the Cubs won the World Series, Reynolds Wrap would create a foil just for him and rebrand it as Rizzo Wrap. Reynolds Consumer Products is a Cubs sponsor.
After history was made last year, Rizzo became a paid spokesman for Reynolds.
"We know Anthony is a fan of cooking, so we decided to extend our partnership with the Cubs this year to include developing some recipe videos with Anthony Rizzo and now Rizzo Wrap," Mazza said.