Anthony Rizzo to appear on aluminum foil boxes at Jewel-Osco

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo said he would be on the new Rizzo Wrap if the Cubs won the World Series. The new product from Reynolds will be available in Jewel-Osco on June 5. COURTESY OF REYNOLDS WRAP

Chicago Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo will see his face on more than cereal boxes.

Beginning Monday, June 5, a well known aluminum foil company will rename its product and place a picture of the World Series champ on the box.

The new Rizzo Wrap is being produced by Lake Forest-based Reynolds Consumer Products, parent of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil. He will grace the package of the 75-foot standard-weight rolls of aluminum foil. It will sell for $3.99 at Jewel-Osco stores.

"Over the course of the summer we anticipate shipping more than 2,000 Rizzo Wrap display units to 185 Jewel-Osco locations," said Reynolds Wrap Marketing Director Mike Mazza.

Many thought it was an April Fools joke when Rizzo first announced on April 1 that he would be on the package of aluminum foil rolls. But the real product is now ready for shipping to Jewel-Osco store shelves around the region. Supplies will be limited and on a first-come basis.

A similar sponsorship deal in April 2016 was a success when Rizzo bypassed Wheaties and introduced his own brand of honey nut cereal, called RizzO's. The product quickly sold out at Jewel-Osco stores.

This time, Mazza made a bet with Rizzo during spring training in 2016. Mazza bet that if the Cubs won the World Series, Reynolds Wrap would create a foil just for him and rebrand it as Rizzo Wrap. Reynolds Consumer Products is a Cubs sponsor.

After history was made last year, Rizzo became a paid spokesman for Reynolds.

"We know Anthony is a fan of cooking, so we decided to extend our partnership with the Cubs this year to include developing some recipe videos with Anthony Rizzo and now Rizzo Wrap," Mazza said.