Running Away Enterprises extends Buffalo Grove lease

BUFFALO GROVE - Darwin Realty announced that Running Away Enterprises LLC has extended and expanded its lease at 901 Corporate Grove Road in Buffalo Grove.

Starting June 1, the race event management and multisport retail company will occupy the entire 72,600-square-foot building.

Vice President Matthew Lewandowski and Leasing Associate Mandy Lewandowski of Elmhurst-based Darwin Realty represented ownership in the transaction, working directly with Steve Ginsburg of Running Away Enterprises.

"We were very pleased to be able to keep this great tenant in place and to accommodate their dynamic growth," said Lewandowski.