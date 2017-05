Potbelly CEO to step down later this year

CHICAGO -- Potbelly Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aylwin Lewis will be leaving August 8 after nine years as the company's top executive.

Peter Bassi, lead director of Chicago-based sandwich shop chain, said the company has started a search for a new CEO.

"We are grateful for Aylwin's leadership during his nine-year tenure at Potbelly. We appreciate his vast contributions. He is a world class restaurant leader and Potbelly benefited from his leadership," Bassi said.