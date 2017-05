Feder: Sun-Times extends deadline for outside bidders

The parent company of the Chicago Sun-Times has agreed to give potential buyers a few more days to make a bid for the newspaper, possibly derailing a deal with Chicago Tribune owner tronc.

At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, Wrapports Holdings LLC<http://www.wrapports.com/> will extend the deadline to Monday, giving others five more days to prepare an offer, according to Jim Kirk, publisher and editor of the Sun-Times.

