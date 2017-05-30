Breaking News Bar
 
Flexera honors partners of the year

ITASCA -- Flexera Software recently honored KPMG, Softline Group and SoftwareONE as the company's 2016 Partners of the Year Awards.

The awards were presented during Flexera's annual Partner Summits, held to spur discussion on significant product updates and enterprise strategy. They also recognize strategic partners that routinely go above-and-beyond to help make customers successful.

KPMG, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, received the North American Implementation Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row. Softline Group, an international IT-consulting company focusing on Software Asset Management (SAM), IT-security, virtualization and infrastructure management, was given EMEA Partner of the Year accolades the fourth year in a row. SoftwareONE, a leading provider of software portfolio management solutions, was recognized as both the Emerging Partner of the Year in North America and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

"Each embodies deep expertise and a well-planned approach. These distinctions greatly contribute to the dynamic way we solve software licensing, compliance and cybersecurity challenges … beyond expectations," said Cindy Grogan, vice president of global channel and strategic alliances at Flexera.

