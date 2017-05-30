Crate and Barrel CEO resigns; replacement starts Aug. 1

NORTHBROOK -- Global home furnishings retailer Crate and Barrel confirmed CEO Doug Diemoz left the company to pursue his other endeavors.

Crate and Barrel Board Chair Neela Montgomery will become the new CEO effective August 1. In the interim, Montgomery will continue in her current position, working closely with President and Chief Merchant Steve 'Woody' Woodward, and Chief Operating Officer Mike Relich.

"The Crate and Barrel family of brands has seen a strong turnaround in the past two years and I firmly believe the best is yet to come," Montgomery said. "Our vision of delivering great design for inspired living and providing best in class service to each and every customer remains strong."

Founded in 1962 in Chicago, the Crate and Barrel family of brands has a combined retail footprint of more than 110 store locations serving major markets across North America as well as a robust online presence.