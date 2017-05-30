Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/30/2017 9:05 AM

Crate and Barrel CEO resigns; replacement starts Aug. 1

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

NORTHBROOK -- Global home furnishings retailer Crate and Barrel confirmed CEO Doug Diemoz left the company to pursue his other endeavors.

Crate and Barrel Board Chair Neela Montgomery will become the new CEO effective August 1. In the interim, Montgomery will continue in her current position, working closely with President and Chief Merchant Steve 'Woody' Woodward, and Chief Operating Officer Mike Relich.

"The Crate and Barrel family of brands has seen a strong turnaround in the past two years and I firmly believe the best is yet to come," Montgomery said. "Our vision of delivering great design for inspired living and providing best in class service to each and every customer remains strong."

Founded in 1962 in Chicago, the Crate and Barrel family of brands has a combined retail footprint of more than 110 store locations serving major markets across North America as well as a robust online presence.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account