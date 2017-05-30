COD offers Microsoft certification exams, Typing Test Pro exam

GLEN ELLYN -- College of DuPage is now offering the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certification exams and Typing Test Pro Exam that will benefit both students and community members.

Students in the Office Technology Information and Computer Information Systems programs can sit for the MOS national certifications on campus at a discounted rate from other testing sites, said Jarret Dyer, Coordinator of Specialized Testing Services at College of DuPage. Community members also will receive a community discount.

Both Microsoft software versions 2013 and 2016 are covered for MOS certification programs, including Word Core and Expert, Excel Core and Expert, Access, PowerPoint, and Outlook exams. For more information about these certifications, visit the Microsoft website.

The Typing Test Pro Exam is used as a pretest for OFTI classes and is offered at no cost to students and for a nominal fee to community members. Students can retest during finals week for a nominal fee and receive a College of DuPage certificate stating specific speed and accuracy achieved, which can be presented to employers.

In addition, employers can collaborate with the Testing Center if applicants need typing proficiency as part of the job application process.

To register or for more information, visit www.cod.edu/testing and select "Register for an Exam," email testing@cod.edu or call (630) 942-2401.