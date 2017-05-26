Richardson Electronics sells PACS business to Double Black Imaging

hello

LA FOX -- Richardson Electronics said it is selling its picture archiving and communication systems display business, including the Image Systems brand, to Double Black Imaging.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

The Image Systems brand of diagnostic and clinical imaging displays has been recognized as an industry leading display brand for over 25 years. Included in the sale is Image Systems proprietary calibration software, known as CFS, which is designed to simplify the conformance and calibration of all Image Systems diagnostic and clinical use displays. This ensures DICOM® compliance and proper calibration throughout their life-cycle.

Double Black Imaging is a provider of PACS displays for the diagnostic and clinical display market. Double Black Imaging was launched in July of 2002. The company is privately held by the Lloyd family in Colorado and Minnesota.

"Double Black Imaging shares many of the same values as Richardson Electronics, including our objective to help lower health care costs," said Edward J. Richardson, chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics. "We believe the combination of these two PACS display businesses creates a stronger competitive environment and will be good for our diagnostic display customers."

The sale allows Richardson Healthcare to focus on its key initiative to expand our line of CT and MRI tubes and high value replacement parts for the diagnostic imaging market, he added.