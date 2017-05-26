Breaking News Bar
 
Pieters named food, beverage manager at Cantigny

Christopher Pieters has joined Cantigny Park and Cantigny Golf in Wheaton as food and beverage director.

The appointment was announced by Northbrook-based KemperSports, which oversees Cantigny's golf and food service operations.

Pieters brings 15 years of high-end restaurant management experience to Cantigny. Most recently he was general manager of Sullivan's Steakhouse in Naperville. His food service career also includes management positions with Maggiano's Little Italy, White Chocolate Grill and Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano.

Pieters holds an MBA in marketing from Keller Graduate School of Management in Downers Grove and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin.

