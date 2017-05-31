Lynfred Winery of Roselle announces retirement of co-founder

After almost four decades of running the tasting room at Lynfred Winery, Diane Koehler-Rasmussen is stepping down as tasting room manager at Lynfred Winery, the winery she helped open and run with her late father, Fred Koehler. In her retirement, she has accepted the title of Vice President to the winery, as well as Goodwill Ambassador.

Diane Koehler-Rasmussen's career in wine began in 1977 when she began helping her father and his late-wife, Lynn, with the process of opening 'a little winery' in downtown Roselle; a feat many considered "crazy". After the winery doors opened in 1979, Diane and her stepmother Lynn were the ones primarily running the winery as her father, Fred, continued his full-time job as General Manager of Itasca Country Club. There was no job too big or small that she didn't take on, whether it was helping make the wines, crush grapes, welcome guests or give tours. And when Lynn passed away in 1984, much of the running of the winery was left to Diane.

As the years went by, Diane's exquisite taste was noticed by locals and she became buyer and Tasting Room Manager, all while helping expand the winery. In 1990, she helped her father break ground on a new and expanded winery with Governor Thompson and Senator Kathleen 'Kay' Wojcik. After many years of dedication and planning the new winery tasting room opened in 1997 to the public, offering a larger and even more exquisite facility.

Exactly 20 years after opening the Lynfred Winery expansion, Koehler-Rasmussen has chosen to retire from the winery business, but will be serving as Vice President of Lynfred Winery alongside Fred's widow, Valerie Koehler, President of Lynfred, and Andres Basso, the General Manager/Director of Winemaking, as well as Treasurer of Lynfred Winery.

"I feel fortunate to have been in the wine business for almost 40 years, and to honor my dad's legacy. It's bittersweet to humbly leave my position at the winery that I had the privilege to be a part of for almost 40 years, yet it's an honor to have the opportunity to dedicate my energy to serving others," states Koehler-Rasmussen. "Lynfred Winery is close to my heart and I look forward to continuing to watch the winery evolve and grow."

Lynfred Winery is the oldest and largest, continuously-operating, family winery in Illinois, producing over 70 varietals and 30,000 cases of fine wine per year. Since 1979 Lynfred Winery has offered guests the finest vintages, gourmet cuisine and luxurious lodging. Lynfred is truly one of Chicago's most unique attractions. 15 South Roselle Road, Roselle, IL 60172

Lynfred Winery has tasting rooms located at 971 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling, 127 W. Front St, in Wheaton, and 21 W. Jefferson St. in NAperville.