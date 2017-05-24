Breaking News Bar
 
McDonald's workers rally for higher wages, close streets near HQ

  • McDonald's Oak Brook headquarters.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • play this video McDonald's workers rally

Daily Herald Report

Streets were closed around McDonald's Oak Brook headquarters Wednesday morning as workers for the fast food chain protested to increase the minimum wage during the company's annual shareholders meeting.

Police were on hand to monitor the situation. Cooks and cashiers were asking for $15 an hour and union rights during the protest. The protesters held signs that read "McJobs Cost Us All," and chanted "We work, we sweat, put $15 in our check," according to a news release issued by Fight for $15, an organization that coordinated the effort.

McDonald's has responded, saying they raised the minimum wage for company-owned restaurants to $1 above the local minimum wage last July, and gave employees opportunities to receive free high school completion courses and college tuition assistance.

Simultaneously, workers in more than a dozen cities rallied at local McDonald's stores to support their co-workers marching in Oak Brook and echo their demand for $15 an hour and union rights.

Hundreds of workers marched for more than an hour as executives entered the offices. "Hey McDonald's you can't hide, we can see your greedy side," was another chant that could be heard from the crowd.

