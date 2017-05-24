Holiday Inn Chicago North completes $15 million renovation

hello

Business Wire

EVANSTON -- The Holiday Inn Chicago North -- Evanston recently completed a $15 million renovation, taking the existing property down to its studs.

The three-year renovation was completed in June 2016. The family owned and operated property has 159 rooms and suites, replete with over 6,000 square feet of meeting space, including an executive boardroom and an impressive ballroom that accommodates up to 300.

The Yen family purchased the property in 1992 and chose that particular location and the city of Evanston because of the sense of community that only a college town can provide, according to properioetor Su Yen.

The architectural firm FitzGerald Associates was selected for the renovation. The hotel features elements that complement the backdrop of Evanston designed to enhance and not interfere with anyone's particular taste. Keeping in mind the rich architecture history of Evanston, the designer utilized earth tones and natural colors to complete the vision.

The Yens are especially proud of the signature restaurant, University Plaza Café, serving breakfast and dinner with a menu designed by our Executive Chef who hails from Louisiana. The menu boasts of gourmet comfort food, selected for the guest to experience a type of "home away from home" menu.

The Yen family is proud to employ over 60 associates in this diverse community.

SB Yen Management Group owns and operates five hotels and three restaurants in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Its flagship property is The Whitehall Hotel, located just steps from North Michigan Avenue