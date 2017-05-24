Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/24/2017 10:34 AM

Holiday Inn Chicago North completes $15 million renovation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Business Wire

EVANSTON -- The Holiday Inn Chicago North -- Evanston recently completed a $15 million renovation, taking the existing property down to its studs.

The three-year renovation was completed in June 2016. The family owned and operated property has 159 rooms and suites, replete with over 6,000 square feet of meeting space, including an executive boardroom and an impressive ballroom that accommodates up to 300.

The Yen family purchased the property in 1992 and chose that particular location and the city of Evanston because of the sense of community that only a college town can provide, according to properioetor Su Yen.

The architectural firm FitzGerald Associates was selected for the renovation. The hotel features elements that complement the backdrop of Evanston designed to enhance and not interfere with anyone's particular taste. Keeping in mind the rich architecture history of Evanston, the designer utilized earth tones and natural colors to complete the vision.

The Yens are especially proud of the signature restaurant, University Plaza Café, serving breakfast and dinner with a menu designed by our Executive Chef who hails from Louisiana. The menu boasts of gourmet comfort food, selected for the guest to experience a type of "home away from home" menu.

The Yen family is proud to employ over 60 associates in this diverse community.

SB Yen Management Group owns and operates five hotels and three restaurants in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Its flagship property is The Whitehall Hotel, located just steps from North Michigan Avenue

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account