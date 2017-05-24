Forbes recognizes Zebra for its commitment to employees and culture

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2017--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in providing solutions and services that give enterprises real-time visibility into their operations, has been named for the second consecutive year to Forbes' list of " America's Best Employers ". On this year's midsize company's list, Zebra ranked #87. Based on recommendations from current employees and industry professionals, Zebra ranks among the top companies for its ongoing commitment to company culture and employee engagement.

"Building an innovative, rewarding company culture starts with creating a values-based workplace environment, and our employees are empowered and accountable for shaping and owning our culture. We will continue to invest in fostering an environment that attracts top industry professionals to help us achieve our vision to create a smarter, more connected global business community together with our partners to offer better operational visibility to our customers."

FORBES "AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS 2017" METHODOLOGY

Almost 30,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 people were surveyed for the America's Best Employers List. The survey was conducted with global digital data collection partners who use innovative technology and proven sampling methodologies to facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) in the sample represents American employees.

About Zebra

With the unparalleled visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information -- gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services -- give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today's data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2017 ZIH Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

