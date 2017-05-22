Flamar cables get approval for Ecolab products

hello

LISLE -- Molex announced that two types of cables from Flamar, a Molex company, received approvals that expand its potential use in the food and beverage and industrial automation industries.

Weld-Slag and Oil-Resistant cables from Flamar are now compatible with Ecolab products. The cables underwent thorough tests at Ecolab laboratories, including multiple weeks of being exposed and immersed in detergents and disinfectants used across the world in the food and beverage industry. The chemicals did not harm the cables, allowing them to earn this important approval.

"We are very proud to announce the Flamar WSOR cables have been declared Ecolab compatible and could fulfill what our customers need," said Elio Bonetti, business development manager, Molex. "In the Ecolab testing, our WSOR cables were also exposed to operating pressure of water jets, typically used for the surface cleaning treatment in food and beverage industries. The cables proved to be compatible with wash down at 25 bars and 45°C."