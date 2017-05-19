Tenneco supplying clean air systems for Land Rover Discovery

Business Wire

LAKE FOREST -- Tenneco Inc. said it is supplying full Clean Air systems for the new Land Rover Discovery.

The model will feature Tenneco's latest selective catalytic reduction technologies, diesel particulate filter and muffler systems.

The seven-seat Land Rover Discovery is the latest generation of one of the brand's most popular models.

"The new Discovery will help showcase Tenneco's leadership in the development of innovative and effective Clean Air solutions," said Patrick Guo, executive vice president, Tenneco, and president, Clean Air. "We are pleased to partner with Jaguar Land Rover and to contribute with technologies that help protect the air we breathe."

Tenneco develops and delivers Clean Air products and systems that help promote healthy lives by reducing the emission of potentially harmful pollutants.

The Clean Air systems for the Land Rover will be manufactured by Tenneco in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, U.K.