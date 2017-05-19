Nasdaq puts Fenix Parts on notice

WESTCHESTER -- Phoenix Parts said it has received notice from the Nasdaq stock market stating the company is not in compliance a Nasdaq listing rule because it did not timely file its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Phoenix announced in April that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel issued a decision granting the company's request for the continued listing of its common stock on Nasdaq. The company's continued listing on Nasdaq was subject to, among other things, the filing of its Annual Report with the SEC by May 26. In addition, on or before June 30, the company is required to file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31.