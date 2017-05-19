Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/19/2017 9:47 AM

HP honors RF IDeas with sales excellence award

Business Wire

ROLLING MEADOWS -- RF IDeas Inc. was awarded a 2017 JetAdvantage Sales Excellence Award for its partnership with Hewlett-Packard in securing major sales deals.

As an original equipment manufacturer for HP, RF IDeas provides the RFID readers for HP multifunction printers and single-function printers. The 2017 JetAdvantage Sales Excellence Award was presented as a recognition of RF IDeas' role in securing a large deployment contract.

"This award is a true testament to our engineering department's ability to modify our solutions to meet the needs of our customers," said Mike McLeod, MFP Vertical Manager, RF IDeas. "Our sales team collaborated with the HP account team to define the customer's unique requirements and, together with our engineering team, delivered a contract-winning solution for our client. It was a win in everyone's book."

The HP JetAdvantage Partner Program gathers more than 100 of HP's leading solutions developer partners for a worldwide conference to share best practices and network.

