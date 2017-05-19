Egg Harbor completes expansion in Arlington Heights

Egg Harbor Cafe in downtown Arlington Heights recently unveiled its newly expanded space that includes more tables and chairs and a barista bar.

The expansion into the neighboring storefront space was possible when Fannie May moved three doors down on the 100 block of Wing Street, between Arlington Heights Road and Evergreen Avenue. During the past eight weeks, crews worked to knock down walls, make a new entryway and lay down flooring, paving the way for 11 tables.

It marks the first expansion since the restaurant opened in 1988, said co-manager Courtney Sinnott.

One new feature is the barista bar, serving up coffee, smoothies and other beverages to-go or while patrons wait for a table.

"Commuters can go across the street and get their latte or cappuccino," Sinnott said. "It is a real quick way to get your caffeine in the morning before your commute."

Last year, new floors and carpet were added to the main dining room and the kitchen was upgraded.