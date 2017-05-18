Bar Louie to replace Uno Pizzeria in Schaumburg

A Bar Louie restaurant is expected to open sometime this summer on the site of the recently shuttered Uno Pizzeria & Grill on the outskirts of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Uno remains the primary lessee of the building at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, but will be subleasing it to Bar Louie, Schaumburg Economic Development Manager Matt Frank said.

Scott Zetzsche, superintendent for Phoenix Builders, was overseeing renovation of the eatery at 1160 Plaza Drive Thursday. Though he did not know an exact date, he estimated Bar Louie would open in about two months.

Uno Pizzeria closed in the middle of last week, Zetzsche said.

Members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 134 picketed outside the building Thursday to highlight what union Business Representative Colt Moylan described as their labor dispute with the project's electrical contractor.

Bar Louie won't be the only new restaurant to open just outside of Woodfield Mall this year.

Construction has already begun on the Woodfield Gatherings outlot development along Golf Road -- just east of Bar Louie and between Firestone and Hooters.

The three-building development will include two restaurants, Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken.

Chuy's will occupy a free-standing 6,802-square-foot building, while Nando's will be a 3,577-square-foot tenant in one of the two multitenant buildings.

A total of seven businesses are expected between the two multitenant buildings of Woodfield Gatherings. A majority were originally intended to be restaurants, but now Nando's is expected to be the only one.

Miller's Ale House and a PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) Restaurant will be the dining tenants of another new development called Meacham Corners at the southwest corner of Meacham and Remington roads.

The 7,200-square-foot Miller's will occupy the largest of the three lots while PDQ will be in the 3,918-square-foot building at the corner itself.

Corporate representatives of Uno Pizzeria and Bar Louie could not be reached for comment Thursday.