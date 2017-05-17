Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/17/2017 8:51 AM

Midwest Industrial buys Huntley property, sells Cary site

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

OAK BROOK -- Midwest Industrial Funds recently purchased a 71,000 square foot industrial building at 12007 Smith Drive in Huntley.

The property features 22-foot ceilings, 8 exterior docks, 60-plus car parking and is on a large site with an additional three acres that can be developed separately or used for building, trailer parking or car parking expansion. The facility is currently fully leased to one tenant who uses the property for warehousing and light manufacturing.

Midwest Industrial plans to improve the exterior facade, install new windows, perform landscaping enhancements and eventually perform market ready interior improvements to reposition the property in the marketplace.

Dan Tobin of CTK Chicago Partners represented Midwest Industrial and Michael Magliano of Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller a private investor on the transaction.

In a separate transaction, Midwest Industrial Funds sold a renovated 76,000 square foot building at 640 Industrial, Cary.

The property was sold to an affiliate of Illinois Lift Equipment, who is expanding and moving their operation from West Chicago. Midwest Industrial acquired the property vacant in 2015 and repositioned and modernized the property to make it market ready by demolishing over 60,000 square feet of two story office and warehouse mezzanine space, designing and building a new custom exterior entrance, painting of the entire exterior, improving drainage as well as installing new larger dock doors, new energy efficient windows, HVAC, lighting and landscaping enhancements.

The team of Dan Jones, Dan Benassi and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Midwest Industrial on the sale and Steve Morken of Morken and Associates represented Illinois Lift Equipment on the transaction.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account