DeVry unveils Tech Path programs

Business Wire

DOWNERS GROVE -- DeVry University is offering a new educational pathway for its students as a means to close the gap in applied tech skills for new employees.

The DeVry Technology Pathway has embedded technology-related curriculum within many of its degree and certificate programs. To ensure its Tech Path-designated programs are accessible, the university is also reducing tuition rates in these associate and bachelor offerings for new and readmit students.

To help address the need for applied tech skills, DeVry Tech Path includes courses through which students can learn how to connect people, process, data and devices in new ways to solve business problems. The Tech Path curriculum leverages tech-centric, experiential and project-based instruction for a deeper educational experience applicable to industry demands.

"Traditionally, degree programs with a focus on technology tend to have a hard tech skills slant needed within a particular industry," said Robert Paul, president of DeVry University. "With the DeVry Tech Path, DeVry is embedding applied technology at the core of our curriculum. Our priority is to help students build their overall skill proficiency and technical competency, and better position them to make a difference in today's dynamic, interdependent and digitized world."

DeVry University is also lowering the tuition rate for its Tech Path-designated associate and bachelor programs to $487 per credit hour. The new tuition rate will be effective for new and readmit students beginning with the July 2017 session, which starts July 3. This is a reduction of 20 percent from the current $609 per credit hour for non-Tech Path-designated programs.

"DeVry University is tackling the tech skills gap head-on and doing our part to prepare students for the modern workforce," added Paul. "By lowering the tuition on the DeVry Tech Path-designated programs, we hope to make closing the tech skills gap more attainable for our students and employer-partners."