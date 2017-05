Combined Insurance hires Anaya as VP of Claims

Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company, has hired Sherry Anaya as vice president of claims.

Anaya will oversee strategy development and execution, project management, and talent management related to Glenview-based Combined Insurance's claims initiatives.

She comes to Combined after spending 25 years at CNA Financial, where she progressed from a work compensation analyst to the Vice President of Claims.

Anaya is a resident of Aurora.