Bank to occupy former bar in downtown Palatine

Checking accounts and certificates of deposit will be the order of business in a space where a bar used to operate in downtown Palatine.

Palatine village council members Monday night voted 5-1 in favor of a special-use permit allowing Pan American Bank and Trust to have a drive-through facility at 190 N. Smith St. neighboring Durty Nellie's. Pan American will be in the former Smith Street Station Cocktails and Conversation.

As part of the agreement with the village, Pan American will close the drive-through at 3 p.m. Fridays to accommodate a typically busier time for Durty Nellie's. Pan American also will have a wrought iron-style gate to block vehicles from the drive-through after hours.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said a drive-through bank never was envisioned for the Gateway Center space. Pan American made revisions to the plan at the suggestion of the village's administration and councilmen before Monday night's final vote.

"I think you have made it as palatable as it is going to be for this location," Schwantz told his village colleagues.

In 2014, Pan American received federal and state approval to acquire Bank of Palatine at 1 E. Northwest Highway. Melrose Park-based Pan American also has locations in Chicago, Bloomingdale and Bellwood.

Pan American Executive Vice President Nicholas Dizonno said after the meeting the plan is for the bank to open in downtown Palatine in September after relocating from Northwest Highway. He said the Northwest Highway building does not meet the bank's need for modern space that'll be achieved in the visible downtown building.

"It's been a great area," Dizonno said. "We love the community of Palatine. We've gotten an outstanding response from the public and our customer base. And we're looking forward to diverting a lot more money into the community."

Bank customers using the canopied drive-through will go along the building, then exit by going right down a drive next to the Gateway Center parking garage.