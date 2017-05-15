Algonquin Commons' makeover winners get a new look

hello

Algonquin Commons was home to complete makeovers for four lucky winners this month, just in time for new summer wardrobes.

As part of a Facebook contest hosted by the mall, each of the recipients got $500 in gift cards to the mall, as well as complete hair and makeup makeovers.

Last Friday at 10 a.m., they were given their gift cards and invited to run wild at the mall with their money.

Two then went to Ulta Beauty for hair and makeup makeovers, and two went to Taylor Stevens salon and spa.

At the end of the whirlwind shopping spree, each dressed in their new outfits and showcased their new look.

"It's a super fun, super rewarding day," said Kim Gilmore, of Gilmore Marketing Concepts, which does marketing for the Algonquin Commons mall.

"Each of these winners was picked off stories people have submitted to our Facebook page in March," Gilmore said. "The stories range from a mom that always does for her kids and never does anything for herself, to a woman that lost 100 pounds in the past year, to another woman that lost her home in a tornado, to a guy who needs a new suit to go job hunting.

"They are truly inspirational stories and it's a really fun day to see these people shine after their makeovers," Gilmore said.

Jessica Gale of Elgin, who is the "mom that always does for her kids," had twins two years ago, which really impacted her wardrobe choices, she said.

Since then, she said, she's basically worn yoga pants pretty much every day.

While her kids are her love and her life, Gale said she was happy to get to do something for herself, especially right before Mother's Day weekend.

She was so excited when she was picked as one of the makeover recipients that she almost cried, she said.

Gale had fun shopping at stores such as Maurice's for something new to add to her wardrobe.

"I'm just trying to feel pretty again," she said. "Looking for summer clothes.

"I'm so excited, but nervous for the major change."

Author appearance:

Author William Hazelgrove will be signing his new book at the Barnes and Noble in Geneva on Saturday, May 27.

The 1 p.m. appearance at the store at 102 Commons Drive along the Randall Road corridor will feature his book, "Forging A President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt."

Hazelgrove will be speaking and signing copies of the new book.

The books tells the story of Roosevelt, who was born in Manhattan, New York, and was a city boy.

It talks about how it wasn't until Roosevelt lived in the wild country of the Dakota Territory that he became the man who would become president.

The appearance is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be for sale at the event.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.