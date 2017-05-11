Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/11/2017 8:34 AM

KeyMe plans expansion of automated locksmith kiosks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • KeyMe, a New York-based automated locksmith kiosk, announced it plans to add more than 25 locations in the Chicago area as part of an aggressive national expansion.

    KeyMe, a New York-based automated locksmith kiosk, announced it plans to add more than 25 locations in the Chicago area as part of an aggressive national expansion.
    Photo courtesy KeyMe

 
Daily Herald Staff Report

KeyMe, a New York-based automated locksmith kiosk company, announced it plans to add locations in the Chicago area as part of an aggressive national expansion.

The kiosk allows customers to copy keys, including automobile transponder keys and remote key fobs, and are located inside local retail businesses, such as 7-Eleven, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Sears and Kmart stores.

The company already has 30 kiosks in the Chicago area, including Aurora, Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Norridge and Skokie.

It plans to add more than 50 locations per week, with plans to have over 2,000 kiosk in local retail stores by the end of 2017. In addition to Chicago, KeyMe plans to grow its markets in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and San Diego. It also plans to expand into Atlanta, Houston, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle-Tacoma, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Denver, Cleveland-Akron, Pittsburgh and Portland, Ore.

The expansion is being funded through $70 million in total funding, including a $25 million round led by Benefit Street Partners, an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners.

In addition to making copies. the KeyMe kiosks also let customers securely store digital copies of their keys, which can be used to make replacements if the key is lost or if they are locked out. KeyMe's free iOS and Android apps also save keys in the cloud, and keys can be shared among friends or family members..

"KeyMe will make millions of keys in 2017, as tremendous consumer and retailer demand is driving the deployment of hundreds of new kiosks," said Greg Marsh, CEO of KeyMe. "We are on the forefront of the industry, utilizing the latest technology in our next-gen kiosks, allowing us to provide an even better and more seamless experience for the consumer than ever before."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account