Chase Bank website, mobile app down Thursday afternoon

Chase Bank says it's working to get its website and mobile app back up after both went down Thursday afternoon.

"We're working to restore access to our website and mobile app," the bank said through its support Twitter account. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The website downdetector.com, on which customers report outages, said, "Chase is having issues since 3:40 p.m. EDT."

CNBC reported that customers may be able to log in but can't see balances or transfer money. A customer service representative told CNBC debit cards should still work for purchase transactions but she noted that the bank's website and app were out of service for the service team, as well. The representative told CNBC to call back "in a few hours."

One customer in Chicago tweeted, "Borderline hysteria in my local branch."