Algonquin considering more senior housing

hello

Spectrum Retirement Communities has proposed developing a 160-unit independent and assisted senior living facility on Harnish Drive in Algonquin. Courtesy of the Village of Algonquin

Algonquin officials are considering a developer's proposal to build a 160-unit independent and assisted living community for seniors.

The 157,000-square-foot facility would be constructed and operated by Denver-based Spectrum Retirement Communities, which owns senior developments in 12 states, including several in the suburbs. The proposed site along Harnish Drive, just west of Randall Road, was chosen based on market research that determined a need for senior housing in the area, said Mike Longfellow, senior vice president of construction and development.

"We are very optimistic about this," he said. "We are focused on creating exceptional communities. This is a village and a location we are really excited about."

Trustee Jim Steigert, however, said he worries the growing competition of senior care facilities nearby will cause vacancy problems. He pointed to the 186-unit Clarendale of Algonquin development, which he said has not met its leasing projections since it opened last fall.

"I certainly don't want to see a half-empty building," he said.

The Spectrum project would require about 30 acres of unincorporated property to be annexed into the village. The senior facility and four garage buildings would use 10.6 acres, said Katie Parkhurst, the village's senior planner. Spectrum would then sell the remaining land for the development of a future multifamily residential subdivision.

The Algonquin committee of the whole voted 5-2 this week to move forward the annexation and preliminary senior housing plans to the full village board.

Steigert, who voted against the measure, said he would be more inclined to vote "yes" if the multifamily residential component was included in Spectrum's initial plans.

"One of my primary objectives is to increase the density of people that are going to patronize our businesses," he said, noting seniors who receive meals and amenities in their residences are less likely to do so. "If I had it my way, it'd be all residential on that 30 acres."

Trustee Laura Brehmer cast the other "no" vote, citing concerns with traffic, particularly on two residential streets that would become thoroughfares if the project moves forward.

The facility would include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, Longfellow said. Rent is expected to range from $2,500 to $4,500 per month for independent living units, and $3,700 to $4,600 for assisted living.

All residents will be offered three meals per day, as well as housekeeping, transportation and planned activities. Amenities include a bistro, a wellness spa, a library, a theater, gathering areas and landscaped courtyards.

"Everything about what we do is intended to make the building feel, look, (and) act residential inside and out," Longfellow said.

If the full village board approves the preliminary proposal, final development plans would return to trustees for their consideration at a later date. If the project is ultimately approved, construction would likely begin next spring, Longfellow said, meaning the facility could open as early as 2019.