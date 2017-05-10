Inland Securities names Guzzetta senior vice president

Oak Brook-based Inland Securities Corp., the exclusive dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment and Inland Private Capital, announced Anthony Guzzetta has joined the company as senior vice president -- external wholesaler.

Guzzetta will serve as an external wholesaler working to build relationships with current and new financial advisors in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Guzzetta brings more than 30 years of experience in wholesale distribution of financial services to his position with Inland Securities. Prior to joining Inland Securities, he served as regional vice president for S2K Financial LLC, where he was responsible for supporting the launch and distribution of new investment programs. Prior to his role with S2K Financial LLC, Guzzetta served as regional vice president at Realty Capital Securities, where he developed several new territories and was consistently ranked as a top producer both in overall sales and in bringing on new broker dealer sales agreements. During his career, he has also successfully developed sales growth for Universal Financial Consultants, Guardian Investor Services, LLC and Hartford/Planco.

Guzzetta received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Economics from Stetson University in Deland, Florida. He also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.