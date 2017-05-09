Breaking News Bar
 
Portillo's next location: Fishers, Indiana

  • Portillo's hot dogs will becoming to Fishers, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis later this fall.

Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Oak Brook-based Portillo's is expected to open its 52nd restaurant in Fishers, Indiana, just northeast of Indianapolis, later this fall.

Construction will start in the next 30 days, said Brandon Dickinson, director of economic development for Fishers.

"We feel very humbled to be included by Portillo's," Dickinson said. "It provides us with another great option for our citizens and visitors."

The growing restaurant chain, which made staples of Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, currently has 48 restaurants.

Between late May and August, other locations will open in Champaign, Illinois; Woodbury, Minnesota; and Normal, Illinois.

On April 18, the Daily Herald reported that the company was considering a new site in either Indianapolis or Fishers, Indiana. The company also said at that time it was looking at more sites in Madison, Wisconsin, Tampa and Orlando, Florida, and various towns in Arizona, although nothing was confirmed yet.

