updated: 5/9/2017 10:09 AM

Blueprint reading, geometric dimensioning classes offered at MCC

CRYSTAL LAKE -- McHenry County College's Workforce, Community and Business Programs offers manufacturing and warehousing industry fundamental courses for businesses of all sizes. Two upcoming one-day classes include Blueprint Reading on May 18 and Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) on June 15.

The Blueprint Reading course covers print layout, holes, threads, machining details, and assembly prints. The lecture will be supplemented with individual class exercises to provide actual practice for participants. Participants will learn how to interpret in-house drawing and are encouraged to bring prints from their organization to review. This course is designed for inspectors, maintenance and shop floor personnel in need of skill enhancement in this topic. Basic shop math skills are recommended for success. This class takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Cost is $259. Use course code: NTE S61 004 when registering.

GD&T offers participants the ability to gain a working knowledge of GD&T as it applies to ANSI Y14.5M. Topics include interpreting GD&T symbols, Forma and orientation tolerances and profile, run out and location tolerance. This course is ideal for product engineers, process engineers, CAD technicians, lead personnel and inspectors. Class takes place from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 15. Cost is $259. Use course code: NTE S64 003 when registering.

To register, contact the MCC Registration Office at (815) 455-8588 or register online at www.mchenry.edu/myMCC and select "Register for Workforce and Community Development Classes." For more information, contact: the Shah Center at (815) 455-8593 or send an email inquiry to shahcenter@mchenry.edu. To view the current schedule of courses, go to: www.shahcenter.mchenry.edu/catalyst.

