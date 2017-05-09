Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/9/2017 1:58 PM

Andy's Frozen Custard readies new suburban spots

  • Andy's Frozen Custard is close to opening its Mount Prospect location and is ready to hire about 30 workers.

Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Andy's Frozen Custard is preparing to open four suburban locations and will hire about 140 workers and managers in coming months.

Its eighth location in Illinois opens soon at 205 E. Rand Road in Mount Prospect and it will hire about 30 workers and five shift managers in a few weeks, said spokeswoman Donna Scherner.

A similar number of workers will be hired at each of the other new locations in Naperville, Elgin and Orland Park, she said.

The new Naperville location is under construction at 450 E. Ogden Ave. and will open in September. The company also has another site at 3104 Anna Marie Lane, near Route 59 and 95th Street, in Naperville that opened in December.

The locations in Elgin and Orland Park will begin construction later this year.

Andy's Frozen Custard began in Missouri in 1986 and also has locations in Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

