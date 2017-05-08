Zebra recognized as an innovative mobile provider

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Monday announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zebra to its 2017 Mobility 100 list as one of the "Coolest Mobile Hardware Vendors."

This list recognizes the influential contributions of vendors bringing to market innovative mobile products and services.

"As the global leader in enterprise mobile computing solutions, Zebra's innovative portfolio of mobile computers has been recognized for its reliability, performance, durability and best total cost of ownership for our customers," said Joe White, vice president of enterprise mobile computing at Zebra. "Together with our partners, Zebra will continue to make businesses as smart and connected as the world we live in -- empowering customers to know more about their businesses and make intelligent, informed decisions."

CRN's Mobility 100 lists key mobile technology vendors currently in IT, said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company

"It shines a light on the suppliers whose innovations solution providers are building on to provide businesses with the speed and agility they need to compete in today's world of moving digital targets," Faletra said. "We extend our sincerest congratulations to the outstanding companies on this list and look forward to their future innovation and success."