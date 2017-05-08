Breaking News Bar
 
5/8/2017

Circle K opens convenience store in Wheaton

  • Circle K will have a grand opening for the newest location at 100 W. Geneva Road in Wheaton at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. It continues throughout the weekend. The company has stores worldwide, including in Oklahoma City.

WHEATON -- Circle K will have a grand opening for the newest location at 100 W. Geneva Road in Wheaton at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. It continues throughout the weekend.

Unlike other convenience stores, Circle K will offer fresh made pizza and breakfast sandwiches. Geneva is a heavily traveled suburban road and includes many restaurants, strip malls, a grocer, Wheaton North High School and now a major convenience store, the company said.

For 60 years, Circle K now has about 12,000 stores worldwide, including in Glen Ellyn.

