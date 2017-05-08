Circle K opens convenience store in Wheaton

WHEATON -- Circle K will have a grand opening for the newest location at 100 W. Geneva Road in Wheaton at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. It continues throughout the weekend.
Unlike other convenience stores, Circle K will offer fresh made pizza and breakfast sandwiches. Geneva is a heavily traveled suburban road and includes many restaurants, strip malls, a grocer, Wheaton North High School and now a major convenience store, the company said.
For 60 years, Circle K now has about 12,000 stores worldwide, including in Glen Ellyn.