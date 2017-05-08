Algonquin coffee shop to hold Sip and Paint Night

Daily Projects Coffee Bar and Eatery in Algonquin is hosting a mother-daughter Sip and Paint Night on Saturday, May 13. Courtesy of Daily Projects

Just in time for Mother's Day, Daily Projects coffee house along the Randall Road corridor in Algonquin is hosting an event you and your mom can attend together.

On Saturday, May 13, the evening before Mother's Day, the coffee shop will be hosting a Sip and Paint night, which will allow mothers and daughters to create and have fun together.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the coffee shop at 124 S. Randall Road.

At the event, participants will get to create a painting on canvas, while also hanging out with friends or family, and sipping some drinks and enjoying some food.

There will be coffee and other drinks available at Daily Projects for sale during the event. There also will be food.

"There will be a full menu available for purchase," owner Sang Hong said. "A lot of people came before to eat prior to the event last time."

In addition, the event is BYOB, he said, and there will be a $5 corkage fee charged for one bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer.

Hong said the coffee shop hosted a similar event earlier this year, and it was quite popular among patrons, so Daily Projects decided to do it again.

"We will continue to see if this is something the community wants," he said.

The event is being done in collaboration with 3:11 Art Studios and the art studio owner Darcy Webb, he said.

The event costs $30 per person to participate, and includes all of the supplies necessary to create your painted masterpiece.

As part of the event, Daily Projects will be donating one full meal to the organization Feed My Starving Children for every person that participates, Hong said. The event can accommodate up to 20 painters.

To register, you can visit Daily Projects and pay at the register. If you have questions, call (224) 209-8636.

Another Gander gone?

In March, Gander Mountain announced it would be closing 32 unprofitable stores nationwide, after it filed for bankruptcy.

Among those was the newly built Algonquin store along the Randall Road corridor at 1400 S. Randall Road. The store, which sells outdoor gear, camping equipment and more, opened in 2014.

Originally, the only other Illinois stores slated to close besides the Algonquin store were in Champaign and Springfield.

However, this week Camping World bought out Gander Mountain and news of more closings came out.

No specific stores were mentioned. However, all of the items inside of the Gander Mountain in Geneva have been marked down between 10 and 30 percent, employees said.

And shortly after, a large going out of business banner appeared on the Gander Mountain store in Geneva.

But still, they do not have official word on what will happen with the second Gander Mountain on Randall Road.

The new owner of Gander Mountain stores, Marcus Lemonis, owner of Camping World, recently announced that some stores would remain open, but no specifics on which ones.

For now, patrons of the Geneva store can enjoy the markdowns at the store.

